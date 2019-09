The EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, says he’s ‘not optimistic’ about avoiding a no-deal Brexit.

Last week the British Prime Minister announced he’s suspending the UK parliament ahead of the October the 31st deadline.

A group of cross-party MPs are expected to lay out plans this week to legislate against leaving the EU without an agreement.

But speaking earlier on the BBC, UK cabinet minister Michael Gove wouldn’t rule out ignoring any potential laws if passed: