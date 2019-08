Edendork and Omagh have both progressed to the next round in the Tyrone Senior Championship after they defeated Tattyreagh and Dungannon respectively.

Edendork got todays action underway where they defeated Tattyreagh 2-14 to 0-8.

In the later game Omagh got the better of Dungannon on a scoreline of 1-13 to 1-10.

Francis Mooney reports for Highland Radio Saturday Sport…