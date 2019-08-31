Setanta win the Donegal Senior Hurling Championship

Setanta have won the Donegal Senior Hurling Championship Final by beating St. Eunan’s by 3-13 to 0-13 at O’Donnell Park.
In the end their experience showed as they ran out comfortable winners.
The Cathedral Town side opened the scoring through Conor O’Donnell and after 14 minutes led by 0-5 to 0-3.
But Setanta came back into the game and a goal by Mark Devine enabled them to lead by 1-10 to 0-9 at the break.
Declan Coulter got a second goal for Setanta and a third goal from Devine put them 3-10 to 0-12 ahead inside the third quarter.
The men from the Cross finished strongly and won by nine points.
Oisin Kelly and Donegal Hurling Manager Mickey McCann were on commentary for Highland Saturday Sport…