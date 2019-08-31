Setanta win the Donegal Senior Hurling Championship

Setanta have won the Donegal Senior Hurling Championship Final by beating St. Eunan’s by 3-13 to 0-13 at O’Donnell Park.

In the end their experience showed as they ran out comfortable winners.

The Cathedral Town side opened the scoring through Conor O’Donnell and after 14 minutes led by 0-5 to 0-3.

But Setanta came back into the game and a goal by Mark Devine enabled them to lead by 1-10 to 0-9 at the break.

Declan Coulter got a second goal for Setanta and a third goal from Devine put them 3-10 to 0-12 ahead inside the third quarter.

The men from the Cross finished strongly and won by nine points.