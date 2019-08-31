Roads flooded following heavy overnight rain

Gardai are urging motorists to be careful in Donegal this morning with surface water on a number of roads, with the Twin Towns and the area around Termon very badly hit by floods.

Diversions have been in place between Finn park and Lawnsdale in Ballybofey, and the Navenney Street area has also been affected. We understand a number of buildings have been affected by flooding, with damage being assessed today.

Severe flooding was also reported this morning in Termon and Kerrykeel, between MIlford and Kilmacrennan, and at the Log Cabin on the road to Creeslough.

The Ballyraine Road in Letterkenny was also flooded this morning, while a number of roads in Gweedore, Bunbeg and the Rosses have been flooded.

In Mín a Loch, a landslide blocked the road, which is not now expected to open until Monday.

Pics – Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig