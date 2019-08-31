Inquiry sought into closure of Donegal Animal Hospital

Veterinary Ireland is calling for an immediate investigation by the Department of Agriculture and the Veterinary Council of Ireland into the closure of the Donegal Animal Hospital.

The practice was leased to corporate body Independent Vet Care in January this year.

IVC said the closure announced last week was due to staffing difficulties and regulatory issues.

Veterinary Ireland say reports of distressed animals being left without veterinary care due to the closue of the facility is a major concern.

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan is News Correspondent with the Irish Farmers Journal………….