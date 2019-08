Mark English was just shy of the World Championship 800m qualifying mark on Friday in Kent England.

The Letterkenny man won the 2 lap race at the Tonbridge Twilight Meet in 1:45.98 just outside the 1.45.80 standard.

He hit the line first ahead of British Champion Spencer Thomas.

It was another night of being so close for English who is still expected to make the championships in Doha through his ranking.