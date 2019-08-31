Efforts to secure support for Mica affected homeowners

Efforts are said to be ongoing with a number of banking representatives in Donegal in an effort to secure support for Mica affected homeowners trying to raise the required 10% contribution for the Mica redress scheme.

Under the scheme, 10% of cost repairs to affected homes is to be paid by the homeowners themselves while the remaining 90% is to be paid by the Government.

Joseph Morgan, Chair of the Mica Action Donegal Committee is encouraging homeowners affected by the defective block issue to come forward.

He says homeowner engagement is paramount: