Setanta are back as Donegal Senior Hurling Champions.

The men from the cross beat St Eunan’s 3-13 to 0-13 in Saturday’s final at the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

Two goals from Mark Devine and another from Declan Coulter secured the Munster Cup for the men from the cross.

Setanta will now move into the Ulster Intermediate Club Championship as Donegal winners.

After the game Highland’s Tom Comack spoke with Danny Cullen and Setanta Manager Paul Campbell.