Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon, have won the Donegal Junior Hurling Championship.

They beat Carndonagh by 1-14 to 1-11 in an exciting final at O’Donnell Park,

Carndonagh began well, boosted by an early goal from Cathal Doherty, and led by 1-6 to 0-6 at the break.

But Aodh Ruadh hauled themselves back into the game and went on to win by three points with their goal coming from Pauric Keenaghan with 13 minutes left on the clock.

After the game Tom Comack spoke to Man of the Match Ciaran Kilgannon…