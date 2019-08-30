Strabane man missing from his home since Tuesday

Police are urging the public to be on the lookout for a Strabane man missing from his home in the town since Tuesday.

Shane Kelly is described as 5 foot 7 in height, tall and clean shaven and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and dark clothing.

Police say he left his home on foot without his mobile phone and has not been in contact with friends or family who have indicated that this is a longer period than he has been out of contact with them before.

Its believed Shane is known to go out drinking in both the Omagh and Foyle areas.