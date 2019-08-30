Regional Airports Programme out for public consultation

The Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport is preparing a new Regional Airports Programme for the period 2020 to 2024.

The Regional Airports Programme has now gone out to public consultation with the closing date for submissions, close of business on Monday September 30th.

The current Regional Airports Programme 2015 – 2019, which will expire at the end of this year, provides Exchequer support to four regional airports; Donegal, Kerry, Ireland West Airport Knock and Waterford and is administered by the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

In addition, the Regional Airports Programme also provides for a PSO Air Services Scheme.

There are currently two routes supported under the scheme; Donegal/Dublin and Kerry/Dublin.

The associated contract for these services expires in 2022, two years into the new Regional Airports Programme.

Support for the Dublin/ Donegal route cost the state almost €14.8 million from February 2015 to Januray 2019.

While over €1 million in capital grants was paid to Donegal Airport during the same period.

The Department says, submissions received will contribute to the consideration of appropriate and cost

effective support measures for the country’s regional airports.