PSNI in Derry investigating report of suspected paramilitary style assault

Detectives at Strand Road are appealing for information following a report of a suspected paramilitary style assault at the Iniscarn Road area of Derry last night.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters says at around 11pm, it was reported that a 17 year old male was taken to hospital following an assault in a field in the area by a group of masked males.

The man was treated in hospital for injuries to his legs which are not believed to be life threatening. It is believed that a crowbar was used during the incident.

Meanwhile, Police say shortly before 00:20am, it was reported that a 16 year old male received injuries to his legs believed to have occurred at the earlier incident at Iniscarn Road, he was also treated at hospital for injuries not believed to be life threatening.

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Iniscarn Road area between 10pm and 11pm last night to come forward.

Meanwhile, detectives in Strand Road are also appealing for information following another suspected paramilitary style assault last night, this time in the Clon Dara area of the city.

Shortly before 11pm an altercation outside a house resulted in three men receiving injuries after being attacked by baseball bats and an iron bar.

All three were taken to hospital for their injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Police say they are not investigating a link between both incidents.