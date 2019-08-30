Letterkenny’s Hospital Roundabout to close for three nights

Hospital Roundabout in Letterkenny is to close for three nights in the middle of next months to facilitate sewer works.

It’s proposed to close the roundabout nightly from 7pm to 7am on Monday 16th, Tuesday 17th and Wednesday 18th of September, to facilitate the installation of a new sewer.

Donegal Council Council says this will effectively close De Valera Road and High Road from the town centre, Kilmacrennan Road from the Mountain Top, and Circular Road from Glencar.

Diversions will be in place with traffic being diverted via the N56, Windyhall, Ballyraine, Business Park Road, Glencar Road, and New Line Road, depending on the direction of travel.

The formal notice has been published today, people have until 4pm next Wednesday to submit objections to the Roads Office at County House in Lifford.