Donegal Deputy calling on Agriculture Minister to resume beef price talks

A Donegal Deputy is calling on the Minister for Agriculture to resume talks with farming organisations in a bid to resolve the ongoing dispute over beef prices.

The Oireachtas Agriculture committee may meet next week to discuss the ongoing beef dispute.

Chair of the Committee Pat Deering says they are considering the possibility of meeting next Wednesday.

He has asked members to submit their proposals for addressing the issues by close of business today.

Deputy Charlie McConalogue says confidence in positive talks among farmers is low.

He is calling on Minister Michael Creed to step in and believes retailers too need to be part of the talks: