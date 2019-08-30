29 people awaiting in-patient beds at LUH

There’s been a fall in the numbers of people awaiting in-patients beds at Letterkenny University Hospital.

This morning, the INMO says there were 29 people awaiting beds, six of them on trolleys in the Emergency Department.

That’s down 10 on yesterday’s figure, and follows a series of appeals from management urging people to avoid the Emergency Department because of a 40% increase in people attending there.

Nationally, the INMO says there were 410 admitted patients waiting for beds across the country this morning, the highest number, 55, in Cork University Hospital.