Rally Legends for Déjâ Vu Donegal this weekend

The Déjâ Vu Donegal comes to town this Saturday, with the county set to reverberate to the sound of 160 very special cars, driven by very special people, who have a definitive association with the Donegal Rally.

The entry includes former winners Andrew Nesbitt, James Cullen, Cathal Curley, Jimmy McRae, Vincent Bonner, Austin McHale, Eugene Donnelly, Declan Boyle and Garry Jennings plus more, in magic motors spanning half a decade.

There’s a 10.00am start at Jacksons Hotel in Ballybofey; the mid-day lunch at the Singing Pub on Atlantic Drive and then the Ramelton Rumble from 3 – 5pm, where the cars will be on show for two hours before they head off into their parade through the famous town stage.

They will also take in Letterleague, Gartan, Glen, Knockalla, and Fanad.

Funds from the Déjâ Vu will go towards the Donegal Hospice.

Alan Plum Tyndall, organiser of the Déjâ Vu Donegal joined John Breslin on Thursday’s around the North West….