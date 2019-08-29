Public meeting to discuss Oldtown Bridge concerns

A Public Meeting will take place in Letterkenny next week to discuss concerns about the structure of the Oldtown Bridge, and the impact current traffic management measures are having on it.

One of the organisers of the meeting is Aontu’s Mary T.Sweeney, who says there is growing concern among local people about cracks in the stonework on the bridge, and that’s being exacerbated by the road works taking place nearby.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, she told Greg Hughes there is a lot of local knowledge in the area, and they want the council to work with local people to come up with solutions……………