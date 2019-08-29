Ollie Horgan expecting Pats backlash on Friday

There’s seven games remaining for Finn Harps in the battle against the drop from the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Three of those games are at home, with the first of them on Friday night against St Patrick’s Athletic, a side who have lost their manager Harry Kenny and suffered defeat in the cup last weekend.

Harps are calling on a big home support to get behind the side who wouldn’t be back playing at Finn Park until earlier October.

The club will also mark the 50th Anniversary in senior football with former players and managers invited to mark the occasion and the club have special tickets and a programmes printed for Friday’s game.

On the injury front, Nathan Boyle and Mark Timlin are doubts as Ollie Horgan’s side look to build on their six point gap over bottom club UCD.

Harps currently hold the relegation play off spot but sit just four points of Waterford and safety in the top flight.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly has been looking ahead to another important tie for the Harps with boss Ollie Horgan…

Diarmaid Doherty will have LIVE updates on Highland from Finn Harps v UCD at Finn Park as from the 8pm kick off.