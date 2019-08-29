‘Multi-pronged inquest’ to take place into death of local woman

It’s been confirmed that a ‘multi-pronged inquest’ is to take place in December into the circumstances surrounding the death of a Letterkenny woman.

Margret Callaghan was released from Letterkenny University Hospital in January 2018 after undergoing a non-emergency investigation.

However, later that day, the 71 year old fell ill and her family called an ambulance to her home which less than a mile from the hospital.

The ambulance took over an hour to get there.

Journalist with the Donegal News Conor Sharkey was in court for the pre-evidential inquest.

He expects that a lot of serious questions will be highlighted during proceedings: