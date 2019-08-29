Twin Towns Gardai waiting on patrol car for over six months

It’s emerged that Ballybofey Garda Station are still waiting for a new patrol car, over six months since one was first requested.

The huge delay in sanctioning a new vehicle for Gardai in the Twin Towns has led to serious concern over how equipped they are to deal with an emergency situation swiftly.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says Gardai there have to police a border area and one which has been subject to a high level of crime in recent times.

He says to leave Gardai without the basic tools to carry out their duties is totally unacceptable:

