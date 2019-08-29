GAA Programme – Donegal Hurling Finals

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, the focus is on hurling and this week’s Donegal hurling championship finals.

Setanta and St Eunan’s gp head to head in the senior final and Aodh Ruadh and Carndonagh meet in the junior final.

Tom Comack gets the latest from all four camps, speaking to respective managers Paul Campbell Setanta, Tom Hennessy St Eunan’s, Cathal Doherty Carndonagh and John Rooney, Aodh Ruadh…