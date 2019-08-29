Council awaiting decision on island funding application

Donegal County Council has confirmed to Highland Radio News that it is liaising with the Department of Arts, Culture, and the Gaeltacht with a view towards securing funding for a number of projects on Donegal’s islands. This includes proposed works to improve and maintain island roads.

Last week, Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig claimed the department had not announced any allocations for island roads this year, despite a comprehensive applucation having been submitted by Donegal County Council.

The council has confirmed it submitted a funding application in April, and has been engaging with the department over the summer months.

Officials are currently awaiting a decision on the application.