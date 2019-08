There are calls for the Market Square in Letterkenny to be restored to its former glory.

The square, located in the town centre was once the focal point for markets and fairs but was altered in the 1990s, enclosing the open space with the construction of walls and the planting of shrubbery.

Cllr Michael McBride says if the square was returned to its former state, it would create that traditional and much needed hub for Letterkenny again.

He believes that the move would only benefit the town: