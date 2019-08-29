39 people awaiting in-patient beds at LUH

There were 39 people awaiting in-patients beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to the INMO, nine of them on trolleys in the Emergency Department.

That’s up five on yesterday’s figure, Letterkenny is the third most overcrowded hospital in the country.

Nationally, the INMO says there were 451 admitted patients waiting for beds across the country this morning, the highest number, 53, in Cork University Hospital.

Last evening, the Saolta Hospital Group said the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy this week, with higher attendances than usual for this time of year.

People are being urged only to attend in cases of real emergency, and to use their GP and GP out of hours centres in the first instance.