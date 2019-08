A woman is being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital for a suspected broken leg after falling at Sliabh Liag.

The alarm was raised just before 12.30 this afternoon, with Gardai first on scene.

Further assistance was then sought from both Donegal Mountain Rescue and Killybegs Coastguard.

A rescue operation ensued with the woman taken safely off the mountain.

The operation has been stood down within the last half hour.