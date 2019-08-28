Rory Gallagher favourite for Derry post

Former Donegal and Fermanagh Manager Rory Gallagher is been heavily backed to fill the vacant managers position in Derry.

Nominations for the job closed earlier this week and Gallagher is seen as favourite to replace Damian McErlain.

Gallagher took his native Fermanagh to the Ulster Final in 2018 and just missed out on securing a place in Division One of the league this season.

Having been part of Jim McGuinness’ back-room team which won 2012 All-Ireland title he went onto manage Donegal from 2014 to 2017, reaching two Ulster Finals.