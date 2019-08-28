Harps legends Kelly & Sheridan backing Ollie Horgan’s current crop

As part of the Finn Harps 50th anniversary celebrations, the club will welcome past players and managers to this Friday night’s League of Ireland Premier Division match against St. Patrick’s Athletic at Finn Park.

On the 17th August 1969, Harps played their first ever home game in the League of Ireland against Shamrock Rovers.

The Pat’s game is the closest date to that historic occasion 50 years ago.

Harps Chairperson Sean Quinn says it will be a unique opportunity for past players from late 60s, 70s, 80s, 90 and the noughties to meet up at Finn Park and support the current team who are battling to stay in the top flight.

“We are inviting past players from 1969 right up to those that have only recently left the senior squad to come along next Friday night for Pat’s game. So many players have graced Finn Park over the last 50 years and it would be just great to see as many of them as possible back for this game’s which is part of our anniversary celebrations. There are lots of players who wouldn’t have seen each other since they played together. We would be delighted and honoured to have these men present because each and everyone of them gave outstanding service to Finn Harps Football Club” Mr Quinn said.

The past players will be honoured during a half-time parade.

Two men who will be there on Friday are Richie Kelly, player with the first Harps senior team and Jim Sheridan, Captain of the FAI Cup winning side.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly ahead of Friday’s game, both Harps legend’s recapped on those memorable days and have backed current Manager Ollie Horgan and his players to stay in the Premier Division…