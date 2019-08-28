Finn Harps Golf Classic

As part of the Finn Harps F.C. celebrations marking 50 years in senior football, a Golf Classic will take place at the Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club on Sunday September 8th.

Entry for teams is €100 and each person receives a €5 meal voucher. There will be excellent prizes on the day including overall prizes, nearest the pin and ladies prizes.

The scoring will be Stableford Rules and full handicaps are accepted.

Timesheet is now in place, to book contact 074 9131093.

We are also looking for Tees Sponsors at just €50.

· Tee Sponsors will be visible on the day

· They will be thanked also in the Finn Harps match day programme

· They will also be thanked on our website

Contact: Aidan Campbell, 085 8084226 or aidancampbell1970@gmail.com