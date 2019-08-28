Donegal TD believes General Election will happen within months

Donegal’s longest serving TD has said believes there will be a General Election within six months.

Leas Ceann Comhairle Pat the Cope Gallagher was speaking as he called on the government to take decisive action to tackle what he said are exorbitant and unfair rises in insurance premia.

He said a number of reports have been before government for months without action, and neither will there been any movement on a Fianna Fail proposal to establish a dedicated unit within An Garda Síochána to fight insurance fraud.

When Deputy Gallagher was asked if this would be an election issue, this is what he had to say: