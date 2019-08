A Donegal publican says he will provide gardai with photographs of youths who he believes are behind damage to his premises.

Mannir Gallagher, owner of Mannie’s bar in Convoy, says there have been repeated incidents with a group of up to 20, some of them he believes as young as 11.

He says this week three double glazed windows have been smashed and decking damaged in the car park.

After posting pictures of the damage on Facebook, he spoke to Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show……………….