Almost 300 people presented at LUH ED over past two days

The Saolta Hospital Group is advising that the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy this week.

There were 34 people awaiting in-patients beds at the hospital this morning according to the INMO, 11 of them on trolleys in the Emergency Department.

In a statement issued this evening, the Saolta Hospital Group says a significant number of ill patients have been admitted to Letterkenny University Hospital recently, many of whom remain in the ED awaiting a bed.

In the last two days almost 300 patients have presented to the ED which is significantly higher than the average number which ranges between 105 and 115 patients per day.

The group says actions underway in the hospital to alleviate the waiting times for patients requiring hospital admission include additional reviews and early discharges.

They say they regret delays experienced by patients.

People are being reminded to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and to contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.

The Saolta Hospital Group has thanked the staff at the hospital who they say are working extremely hard during this busy and difficult time.