Over 3,000 Surgeries cancelled at LUH since 2014

It’s been revealed that three thousand In-Patient and Day Case surgical procedures have been cancelled at Letterkenny University Hospital over the past five years.

New figures show that since August 2014, there have been 425 In-Patient admissions cancelled by the hospital while a further 2,875 Day-Patient surgeries have been cancelled over the same period.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says while there are a number of factors at play, the stark figures are totally unacceptable.

He says patients in the county continue to suffer, and urgent action must be taken by Government: