Ryan McMenamin has been confirmed as the new Fermanagh manager.

The three-time All-Ireland winner with Tyrone had been a key member of Rory Gallagher’s backroom team with the Erne County.

Gallagher stepped away from the role earlier in July, with McMenamin ratified last night by the county board to replace him.

Former Tyrone player Joe McMahon and Derry coach Paul McIver will be part of his backroom team.