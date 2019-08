Gardai have renewed their appeal for information over a serious weekend crash in West Donegal.

The single vehicle collision happened at Loughanure, Annagry at approximately 11.45pm on Friday night.

The red Jaguar car was travelling from Meenamara towards Loughanure when the car left the road and subsequently hit a wall.

Five young men received serious but not life threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

Sgt Eunan Walsh urged anyone with information to come forward: