An investigation is underway after a large number of trees in Drumboe Woods were illegally cut down in recent days.

The scenic spot in the Twin Towns had just undergone redevelopment works, including with the pathways and signage as well as the planting of new trees.

It’s understood that up to 20 trees have been cut down and removed from the forest.

Local Cllr Patrick McGowan has described the incident as an attack on the local community and is urging anyone with information to come forward: