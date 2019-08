Donegal County Council has confirmed that lifeguards closed Shroove Beach in North Inishowen to swimmers for two hours yesterday after Lion’s Mane Jellyfish were spotted in the water.

Last year, the National Biodiversity Data centre said there had been an unprecedented increase in sightings along the Western Seaboard, with Lion’s Mane jellyfish seen in Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, Galway, Clare and Kerry.

It followed a number of sightings in Inishowen the previous year.