People warned not to swim at unmanned Donegal beaches

Beachgoers are reminded to only swim in waters that are attended by lifeguards.

It follows an incident at Murder Hole beach at the weekend in which a girl, who was wave boarding was hit by a riptide and dragged under water.

The secluded location of the beach meant that no water safety personnel were on scene to assist in the rescue operation, with two men eventually bringing the girl to safety.

Emma Lou who lives nearby spoke on today’s Nine till Noon Show, she says the area is notorious for strong riptides and urged people not to swim there: