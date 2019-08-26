Past Harps players invited to St. Pat’s game

As part of the Finn Harps 50th anniversary celebrations the Club is issuing an open invitation to past players to come along to next Friday night’s League of Ireland Premier Division match against St. Patrick’s Athletic at Finn Park. On the 17th August 1969, Harps played their first ever home game in the League of Ireland against Shamrock Rovers.

Next Friday night’s home match against Pat’s is the closest date to that historic occasion 50 years ago. Harps Chairperson Sean Quinn says it will be a unique opportunity for past players from late 60s, 70s, 80s, 90 and the noughties to meet up at Finn Park and support the current team who are battling to stay in the top flight. The past players will be honoured during a half-time parade.

“We are inviting past players from 1969 right up to those that have only recently left the senior squad to come along next Friday night for Pat’s game. So many players have graced Finn Park over the last 50 years and it would be just great to see as many of them as possible back for this game’s which is part of our anniversary celebrations. There are lots of players who wouldn’t have seen each other since they played together. We would be delighted and honoured to have these men present because each and everyone of them gave outstanding service to Finn Harps Football Club” Mr Quinn said.

The Club is asking players who are coming to the game to either email finnharpspro@gmail.com or ring/text Declan on 0861000860 to confirm names for the half-time parade.