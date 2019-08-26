No-Deal Brexit will hit online shopping – Mc Entee

Weaker consumer rights, increased VAT and import tariffs will come into effect immediately for shoppers buying UK goods online, if there’s a no-deal Brexit in October.

An Post, which processes 14 million parcels from the UK every year, is gearing up it’s preparations for no-deal by increasing operational arrangements with customs officials and the Royal Mail in Britain.

Minister of State for European Affairs, Helen McEntee, says shoppers should realise packages bought from the UK will be coming from a third country…………