JF Shovlin wins Mark II Challenge as Moffet secures National title

Monaghan’s Josh Moffett and his Wexford co-driver Andy Hayes in a Ford Fiesta WRC won the Triton Showers National Rally Championship courtesy of their start to finish victory in the Lady Gregory Hotel Galway Summer Rally, the penultimate round of the series that was based in Gort.

They finished 37.2 seconds ahead of the Fiesta R5 of Tyrone’s Cathan McCourt and his Cork co-driver Grace O’Brien with Maynooth’s Ian Barrett and co-driver Paul McGee (Subaru WRC) 49.8 seconds further behind in third.

Donegal’s JF Shovelin and Emmett Brosnan finished in 10th in their Escort. That finish was good enough to secure the Mark II Challenge title with one round to run in Skibbereen in October.

Kevin Eve’s and Chris Melly can still win the Modified Category of the championship in the final round in Cork.

The Pettigo driver was on course to wrap up the title but had to retire his Corolla on the final loop rolling into a ditch.

1. Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes (Ford Fiesta WRC) 1h. 03m. 17.9s.

2. Cathan McCourt/Grace O’Brien (Ford Fiesta R5) 1h. 03m. 55.1s.

3. Ian Barrett/Paul McGee (Subaru WRC) 1h. 04m. 44.9s.

4. Gary Kiernan/Ryan Moore (Ford Escort) 1h. 05m. 11.8s.

5. Hugh Hunter/Rob Fagg (Ford Focus WRC) 1h. 05m. 21.9s.

6. Niall Maguire/James O’Reilly (Subaru WRC) 1h. 05m. 29.1s.

7. Steve Wood/Keith Moriarty (Ford Fiesta WRC) 1h. 06m.25.4s.

8. Shane Maguire/Conor Foley (Mitsubishi EvoIX) 1h. 07m. 26.9s.

9. Frank Kelly/Sean Hayde (Ford Escort) 1h. 07m. 28.9s.

10. JF Shovelin/Emmet Brosnan (Ford Escort) 1h. 07m. 32.1s.