€200,000 to be spent on road safety, parking, lights and footpaths

Almost €200,000 has been approved for works to improve road safety, parking, lighting, and footpaths in Donegal.

Two schools and a number of development associations are set to benefit.

The area around Cranford National School will benefit from €45,000 in funding, while just over €14,000 will be spent around Trentagh National School.

Other projects are being funded in Malin, Drimarone, Falcarragh and Carrigans.

Full details –

Cranford NS will see road resurfacing, pedestrian crossing, footpath and public lighting with €45,000 funding, while Trentagh NS will see parking facilities and public with a €14,400 investment.

Other projects being funded are – Malin Development Association secured €45,000 for resurfacing, car parking, footpath and road markings; Drimarone Development Association awarded €35,972 for resurfacing, car park, footpath, road marking and fencing; Falcarragh Development Association got €35972 for a playground; and Carrigans Tidy Towns secured €19,800 for a pedestrian crossing.

Minister Joe McHugh said: “These projects will help improve the safety around schools while the wider community will also benefit. They also help to improve the lives of children with better play areas and a better environment for them to explore and grow up in.