Donegal campaign against beef deal intensifies with public meeting

A public meeting is taking place in Letterkenny this week with a view towards intensifying the Donegal Campaign against the Mercosur trade deal.

The event entitled “Stop Mercosur – Protect family farmers & rural communities” is getting underway in the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny this Thursday at 8.30pm.

Midlands North West MEP Matt Carthy along with Donegal Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn are hosting the event.

Senator Mac Lochlainn says it’s important that the rural community of Donegal comes out in force: