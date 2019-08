Beachgoers are being urged to be vigilant after a young girl got into difficulty while swimming near Murder Hole beach near Downings yesterday.

It’s understood that the girl was wave boarding when she was hit by a riptide and dragged under water.

A rescue operation ensued, with two men managing to eventually get the girl to safety.

The incident has led to a countywide warning of the dangers of riptides and swimming close to rocks.