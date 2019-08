A 31 year-old man’s been arrested in County Derry on suspicion of a number of offences, including assault and possession of a gun.

It’s after a disturbance at a pub on Church Street in Claudy at around half 11 last night.

It was reported a man had damaged property in the bar and attacked a number of customers.

He was later found in possession of a long-barrelled gun – officers challenged him to drop it, which he eventually did.