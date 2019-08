Donegal Jockey Martin Harley travels to Australia on Wednesday to race during the winter months where he hopes to ride in the Melbourne Spring Carnival.

The 30-year-old will be linking up with multiple Group 1 winning trainer Ciaron Maher.

Harley who returned home from Honk Kong in June has been riding for John Gosden and he believes it’s helped him get ready for Australia.

The Trentagh man joined Oisin Kelly on Sunday Sport ahead of his trip Down Under…