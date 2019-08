Raphoe ABC’s Leah Gallen is preparing for the European Youth Boxing Championships in Bulgaria from the 2nd to the 11th September.

She is among the 19 strong Irish squad and has tasted National Championship success twice this year already.

Gallen won bronze at the European Junior Championships last year and aims to better that result in a few weeks time.

Oisin Kelly spoke with the young Raphoe puncher on this week’s Sunday Sport…