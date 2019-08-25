Finn Harps underage results round-up



The Finn Harps U17s had to settle for a 1-1 draw on Saturday against Bohemians in Santry. Luke Rudden gave Declan Boyle’s side the lead with nine minutes left but Harps had to settle for a point as Bohs swooped for a late equaliser.

Meanwhile, on Saturday there was disappointment at Finn Park for the Harps U19s who went done 1-0 to Bohemians.

It was defeat also for the U15s 2-1 against Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds on Saturday.

On Friday night the Harps U13s had recorded an excellent 5-2 away win over Sligo Rovers.