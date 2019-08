Donegal All-County League Results 25/08/19

Division 1

St Eunan’s 1-12 V 1-7 Cloughaneely

Milford 2-16 V 1-24 Kilcar (Champions)

Bundoran 2-16 V 2-14 Naomh Conaill

St Michael’s 1-14 V 1-14 Glenswilly

Milford have been relegated to Division 2.

Division 2

Killybegs 2-14 V 0-13 Naomh Columba

Glenfin 3-13 V 1-14 Four Masters

Ardara (Champions) 2-20 V 0-12 Dungloe

St Naul’s 1-13 V 0-16 Aodh Ruadh BS

Buncrana 0-8 V 3-12 Termon

Glenfin 1-12 v 1-12 Naomh Columba

Buncrana and Four Masters are relegated to Division 3.

Division 3

Burt 0-09 V 1-9 Convoy

Naomh Colmcille 2-13 V 1-11 Naomh Ultan

Naomh Muire LR 4-10 V 5-11 Fanad Gaels

Downings 1-09 V 0-10 Naomh Bríd

Malin 2-17 V 1-07 Red Hughs

Downings have secured promotion to Division 2.

Division 4

Moville 2-16 V 3-08 Urris

N Pádraig Lifford 2-11 V 2-10 Carndonagh

Na Rossa 0-10 v 3-20 Letterkenny Gaels (Champions)

Letterkenny Gaels are Division 4 Champions and will be promoted to Division 3 along with Moville.