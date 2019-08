St. Johnstone’s Tyler Toland has been named on the Republic of Ireland’s Women’s National Team squad for their upcoming UEFA Women’s EURO 2021 Qualifier against Montenegro.

Toland, who recently joined Manchester City, was named in Tom O’Connor’s 20 player squad.

Ireland’s first Qualifier of the campaign sees Montenegro travel to Tallaght Stadium on September 3rd, with O’Connor’s side looking to start their campaign with a valuable win.