Shane Byrne disappointed with goals Glengad conceded but happy with performance

Glengad United are out of the FAI Senior Cup following a 2-0 loss to Waterford at Maginn Park, Buncrana on Saturday evening.

It was a game that followed a script that many had predicted – with the League of Ireland Premier Division side controlling the action.

It was scoreless at half-time but second half goals from former Finn Harps player Michael O’Connor and Cory Galvin gave the Munster side the win.

Glengad manager Shane Byrne told Chris Ashmore that he felt his side had done well and was disappointed with the goals they conceded…

Chris also spoke with Waterford manager Alan Reynolds and goalscorer Michael O’Connor…